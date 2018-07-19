Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in couples therapy, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in couples therapy

In the wake of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian is doing all she can to find a way to make the couple's relationship work. And according to Kris Jenner's longtime friend, Lisa Stanley, that includes couples therapy. "She doesn't want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom], and she didn't want to do it again," Lisa said told KIIS FM's "Celeb HQ" podcast this week (via Page Six). To help move on from the scandal, they've sought out couples therapy. "One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy. She's working hard, he's working hard," Lisa said. "You can't just earn trust back in two months." Khoe has mostly been quiet about what's going on with her relationship since video and photos surfaced that seemed to show Tristan getting handsy with other women while Khloe was pregnant with their daughter, True. She did, however, clap back at one fan who expressed concern on Twitter about her decision to stay with the basketball star. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Khloe said. "I'm proud of my strength." For her part, Lisa believes "Khloé was always going to try and make this work, for a plethora of reasons," citing the strong "connection" she feels to Tristan since True's birth. "The second reason is she loves him," Lisa said. "She clearly loves the man."

