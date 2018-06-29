Heather Locklear arrested again and more ICYMI news

This was a terrible week for Heather Locklear. The "Melrose Place" actress was arrested on June 25 for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. Someone at her home called 911 -- a woman could be heard shouting in the background, TMZ reported -- and after officers arrived, Heather allegedly hit a deputy who was trying to separate her from family members. Paramedics also showed up. Heather allegedly kicked an EMT while she was being put on a gurney. After bailing out of jail, she went home. Shortly after that, however, medical personnel and police were called to her home again, this time because of a possible "overdose." She was transported to an area hospital where she's receiving treatment. The sad incident came a week after Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and four months after a previous arrest that also involved an alleged attack on a police officer.

RELATED: Celebrity mug shots