Michelle Williams is engaged, plus more celeb romance updates

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-January 2018, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies... Michelle Williams may have written off the heart-shaped diamond sparkler she's been sporting lately as nothing more than "beautiful jewelry" when People magazine asked if she was engaged, but multiple source tell Us Weekly in a report published on Jan. 17 that the actress is, in fact, set to wed New York financial consultant Andrew Youmans. "She wants a good guy and a stable family life," a source tells the magazine of Michelle and her man, to whom she was first linked in July 2017. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

