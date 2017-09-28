Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally go public, plus more romance updates this week

Another week, another batch of romance updates! It has finally happened! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attended their first official event together!!! On Sept. 22, the gorgeous couple attended the opening of the Invictus Games in Toronto. While Harry sat next to first lady Melania Trump, Meghan was seated a couple rows away. After more than a year of dating, this is the first time that they have been seen at a public function in full view like this. Two days later, they took things further and held hands on their way to a wheelchair tennis event, where they sat right next to one another. All of this follows the couple's recent romantic trip to Africa and Meghan's big Vanity Fair cover. Royal watchers believe an engagement is imminent! Now keep reading for more romance updates for the week...

