Stars who dated their former crushes

We've all had celebrity crushes. Imagine what it would be like if you had the opportunity to date that person in real life! That's what happened with these very lucky stars, who in some cases ended up marrying their celebrity crushes. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the awestruck admirers, starting with one who's never denied his fan status, John Krasinski. The hunky actor isn't ashamed to admit that he's been in awe of his now-wife, Emily Blunt, for longer than they've known each other. He told Glamour in 2016 that he'd seen her hit film "The Devil Wears Prada" 75 times before he ever even met her. "I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!" he said. Keep reading to see more stars who lucked out in the love department...

