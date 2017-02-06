Did Lady Gaga's ex Taylor Kinney cheer her on at the Super Bowl? Plus more news

Did Taylor Kinney support ex-fiance Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl?

They may have ended their romantic relationship, but some fans out there want to believe Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney are clearly still feeling the love. As Lady Gaga performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, a photo of Taylor at a football game surfaced on social media with the caption, "Taylor Kinney is at NRG Stadium to see Lady Gaga's#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl show!" Sweet, right? Maybe -- except for the fact that the photo is from 2015, according to the Daily Mail. It was first posted with the caption, "Channeling Super Bowl XLIX 🏈❤💙🙌🏼🍻#GoPats #Legacy," a reference to the game Taylor attended two years ago. That said, Gaga and Taylor have made it clear they still love each other since she first announced their split in July. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," the Mother Monster wrote on social media at the time. "Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

