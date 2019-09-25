Did Meghan McCain keep Ana Navarro off 'The View,' full-time? Plus, more news

Meghan McCain reportedly asked ABC not to hire Ana Navarro full-time

New details are emerging about Meghan McCain's latest blow-up on "The View." The 34-year-old conservative stormed off the set last week during a conversation about the whistleblower who complained Donald Trump made an "unethical" promise to a foreign leader during a phone conversation. Meghan's walk-off came when the show's Friday co-host Ana Navarro got ticked off about Meghan's tone while they argued. "I'm two feet away," said Ana, also a Republican. "I don't need you to scream at me this way." Now, an insider tells the Daily Mail Meghan "blew up" backstage, saying, "Ana had embarrassed her and the truth is, Meghan can dish it, but she sure can't take it." The source also claims Meghan's complained to "View" execs about Ana in the past and even threatened to quit if ABC hired Ana full-time. "That's how Ana ended up only doing one day a week," said the source. The "View" source also griped that Meghan's personal pal Abby Huntsman got the slot over Ana, a move the source believes was "to make Meghan comfortable and more likable." But when Ana arrived on set last week before the whistleblower tiff, Meghan was reportedly annoyed that "everyone on the set was excited to see" her, according to the Mail's sources. In a statement to the outlet, a rep for ABC said: "The co-hosts have a big and invaluable role on the show, but they don't decide who we cast or who we book ... Abby is interesting because her views are not cookie-cutter, you never know what you're gonna get. Sometimes she's very moderate, sometimes she's very liberal." Meanwhile, Meghan continues to anger producers, the show's "glam squad" and her other co-hosts, according to the Mail, whose source says Meghan went to network brass after Sherri Shepherd said something not entirely positive about her on "Watch What Happens Live" and asked them not to have Sherri back. Said the source: "... the execs kowtowed to Meghan's request because they're always trying to appease her ... It's sickening for morale. With her bad behavior on air, the way the audience even sometimes boos her and her insubordination with the executive producers, anyone else would have been fired a long time. But Meghan? They just keep feeding the beast." The Mail points out that ratings for "The View" are higher in 2019 than they have been "in years."

