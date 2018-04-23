Blue Ivy Carter has her own personal stylist and shopper, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Oh, to be a celebrity! The stars live in an alternate universe thanks to their fame, fortune and access to the finer things in life. How do we know? Well, let's just check out all the ways the stars have been nothing like us lately -- starting with one of the most blessed kids on the planet, Blue Ivy Carter! We were lucky if our mom let us pick out our own clothes when we were 6, but that alone would be too pedestrian for Blue. The daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z already has her own stylist and personal shopper! Beyonce's rep recently confirmed that Manuel Mendez, who has also served as Beyonce's personal assistant, has been working as the tot's shopper and stylist -- reportedly since she was 20 months old! Keep reading for even more ways celebs differ from us common folk!

