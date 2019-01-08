Goldie Hawn adorably takes credit for Kate Hudson's super-hot back, plus more news

Kate Hudson's Globes fashion post inspires sweet words from her mom

File this one under #MotherDaughterGoals ... One day after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards -- where Jeff Bridges was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award -- Kate Hudson found herself reminiscing about Golden Globe outfits past. She shared a photo of the mermaid-inspired, scoop-backed white Versace gown she wore to the awards show in 2015, captioning it, "Looking back at #GGAwards @versace," and the post quickly caught the attention of her mom, Goldie Hawn -- who proceeded to reply with a comment that reminded us just how water-tight the bond between moms and their little girls can be. "Love your back! Have your back. And well. Helped make your back! Hahahah," Goldie wrote (via CommentsByCelebs). She added, "Proud mama!!" The response drew a slew of comments in praise of the pair's adorable relationship, which they often feature on social media. Wrote one user: "I love this, because if this was anyone else's mom, they would be embarrassed. But she is her, and you are you, and you are both pure perfection, Grace, and love. 😍." We couldn't agree more.

