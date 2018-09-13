Khloe Kardashian reveals which sister will be True's legal guardian, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian reveals which sister would be named her daughter's legal guardian if necessary

What good is reality TV without a little conflict? In a sneak peek from the next edition of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloe's ongoing, uncomfortable feuding with her sisters, Kim Karashian West and Kourtney Kardashian leads her to make a choice as to who would look after her daughter, True Thompson, if a legal guardian had to take over for some reason. In the clip, a pregnant Khloe has Kim and Kourtney join her for a talk about her decision. "So, I can't make anything official until the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if God forbid something happens," Khloe tells her sisters (via E! News). "Just because I don't know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do feel it will be more like Kim. A little more stricter." In another interview, Khloe explains how she decided Kim made more sense for her. "Watching Kim be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don't respect Kourtney's. I really relate to how Kim parents more," she says to the camera. Kim ultimately accepts the offer, telling Khloe, "It is my honor and I will take such good care of your kids," while Kourtney tells Khloe she doesn't owe her an explanation. "I've got three kids, and I'm busy on my own," Kourtney says. When Khloe responds, "You're at capacity," Kourtney asserts, "No, I'm not at capacity." Khloe then wonders if Kourtney wants "one more" little one. "One plus," Kourtney says, coyly. The eldest Kardashian sister later tells the camera, she's "a little bit disappointed" with Khloe's choice but adds that "you don't know what your parenting style is until you have kids ... I think once Khloe has her own daughter and she is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common then she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know, Khloe might switch back to me."

