Kim Zolciak-Biermann accused of Photoshopping her 4-year-old daughter, plus more news

Did Kim Zolciak Photoshop her 4-year-old daughter?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is coming under fire again for potentially questionable photos she shared of her 4-year-old twins, Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann. In the pics, Kaia wears a crop-top cut to her midriff and a bow in her hair, while Kane wears a long-sleeved T-shirt. "Have you ever seen a cuter duo," Kim captioned the shot.. "#29MinutesApart #KaiaWasBornFirst #TwinsRunOnMyMomsSide #MiniKimMiniKroy." E! News points out that while some followers threw shade in Kim's direction right off the bat for the crop-top her 4-year-old was sporting, others noticed something else. Earlier this week, Brielle Biermann posted another photo of Kaia that seemed to have been taken at the same time. To some, it looked like Kim may have Photoshopped Kaia's body before sharing her version of the image. The Instagram account, @TheGoodTheBadAndTheFake, shared split-screen images of the little girl's two pics, including close-ups of her face and body, that suggested some differences, although Kim's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Meanwhile, Kim herself has had body tweaks on the brain. In particular, her breast reduction surgery which took her from a DD to a size C earlier this month. "It's like you know what, I'm 40, I'm tired. My back was hurting me and it wasn't proportionate," Kim said on her "House of Kim" podcast this week. "Kroy, the whole time, has not been that happy about it," she claimed. The former NFL star acknowledged that he was a fan of his wife's upper bod, then and now but took issue with the notion he wasn't supportive of her desire to change sizes. "I'm not against it by any means! I'm not negative about it." Kroy eventually offered: "I loved them. And I'm sure I'm gonna love these too."

