Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash over kids' birthday party feud, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian claps back at critics of her birthday party approach

Oof, welcome to mom-shaming Monday ... Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the week of Nov. 18 in defensive mode (once again) after the latest "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" episode focused on a fight between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West about what would be served at their daughters' Candyland-themed birthday party. Basically, Kourtney wanted to offer birthday healthy options like salad and organic treats at Penelope Disick and North West's joint birthday bash. Kim, meanwhile, made a stink about the "buzzkill" notion of sending a kid to a Candyland-themed party [where] there's no candy." On the episode, which Kris Jenner previewed over the weekend on her Instagram Story (via E! News), Kourtney can be seen offering candy from a hidden supply in her house to Kim and Khloe Kardashian. "You guys fill yourselves up with the biggest, number one cause of aging. Don't you just feel it when you eat that, that it sucks the life and youthfulness out of your skin?" she taunts her sisters. At another point in the teaser, Kourtney snaps that there are healthier options that could be served, telling Kim, "There's candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals," to which Kim snaps, "It's not f---ing gluten-free land." Although Kourtney eventually concedes and allows candy to be served at the party -- and Kim eventually agrees the candy options may have been too much -- fans and critics continued to slam Kourtney on Twitter on Sunday night and Monday morning. "... Do u not understand just walking outside and breathing the air can give u diseases, U CANT CONTROL THAT. Ur such a walking contradiction," wrote one user. "That absolutely does not mean that you can not do your best to live a healthy life and teach your children to do the same.#KUWTK," Kourt replied. Another tweet read, "You can't have a candyland themed party without candy....smh," prompting Kourtney to clarify her intentions: "I never said NO candy. I said not all junk food, let's have some salads etc, and said she wanted the ice cream truck and I suggested organic ice cream with some non dairy options. Moderation...," she wrote, adding in another response that she was "shocked" people are unaware of "how harmful" certain foods can be. A third user tweeted that they hoped Kourtney would leave "KUWTK." Finally, Kourtney found some fans who were on her side and retweeted their sentiments. "Girl, don't spend your time arguing about how or not you should take care of your children," wrote one supporter. "They're YOUR children. YOU'RE their mother. you're the person who knows the most in the world how they should be educated. if you want them to have a healthier life, so be it."

Keep reading for the latest on Kim Kardashian's inmate advocacy work ...

RELATED: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin suffer another miscarriage, plus more ICYMI news from last week