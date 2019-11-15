Kim Zolciak-Biermann hasn't ruled out baby No. 7, plus more news

Is one more baby on the horizon for Kim Zolciak-Biermann?

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still not opposed to the idea of having a seventh child. The "Real Housewives" alum spoke as part of Bravo's "OG Housewives panel" at BravoCon in New York City this week, where she revealed she and her husband Kroy Biermann aren't sure they're done making babies, despite having six kids. "We're on the fence. I'm 41. I know the clock, it's ticking along. You'll see in about six months or so if I do decide. I'm going to have to hurry up. If we're going to do it, we're going to do it," she said, according to People. Adding that she and Kroy "talk about it all the time," she explained that the timing could work out now because "the kids are all in school." The couple share Kane Ren and Kaia Rose, who turn 6 this month, as well as sons Kash, 7, and Kroy, 8. They're also parents to daughters Ariana, 18, and Brielle, 22. "If I do [have a seventh child], a boy though, please, because Kaia is going to be the death of me!" Kim joked. She's said in the past that while Kroy had a vasectomy in 2014, she would love to have "another boy," addiong that a vasectomy is "easy to fix." Speaking to People this week, she said they'd consider reversing the procedure or adopting. Surrogacy, however, is apparently off the table. "I'm such a control freak that I'd have to know what [the surrogate] was up to every day," she said. " 'What are you eating? How are you sleeping?' … I have to give it to people who can do it, like Kandi [Burruss]. I really could never do it."

Keep reading to see which stars are supporting Taylor Swift in her feud with Big Machine ...

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019