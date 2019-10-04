ICYMI: The week in TV for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2019

Netflix renews "Stranger Things" for Season 4

On Sept. 30, Netflix released a teaser announcing that "Stranger Things" will be back for a fourth season. The creepy clip hints that the next installment in the beloved sci-fi series will expand outside of the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the show has been set thus far. "We're not in Hawkins anymore," it says.

