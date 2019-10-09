Kourtney Kardashian shuts down another mom-shamer, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian's fans defend her amid troll's jab at her parenting

Ah, the joys of being a mom on social media ... Kourtney Kardashian's been mom-shamed more than a few (read: billion) times on Instagram, but the latest example seems like a stretch even for trolls. After "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at a trip to Finland she took with her three kids, she hopped on the 'gram to share a few more shots of her little ones abroad. This prompted a commenter to ask, "Don't your kids go to school 😫," telling Kourtney, "their education is so important more than these trips." The post soon had hundreds of replies, many if not most of which appeared to be made in the reality star's defense. "Ever heard of spring break? 🤷🏼‍♀️" someone asked. According to Cosmo, Kourtney waded in at that point. "Exactly it was spring break," she wrote, "but traveling can be educational too." And just like that, the negative back-and-forth was over.

Keep reading to find out if Jessie J and Channing Tatum are still going strong ...

RELATED: Celebs and their cute kids in 2019