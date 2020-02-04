Kylie Jenner says she and Caitlyn Jenner still talk 'every day,' plus more news

Kylie Jenner gushes about her dad, says they still talk almost every day

Unlike some of her sisters, Kylie Jenner remains on great terms with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul says she and Caitlyn talk "like, every day," other than the "three or four weeks" when Caitlyn was out of the country shooting, "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" "I watched clips online," Kylie recalls. "It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for her because she couldn't see us." Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015, after which she wrote candidly in her memoir about challenges in her marriage to Kris Jenner. Some of the things she revealed struck a nerve with Khloe Kardashian and others in the family who have since distanced themselves from Caitlyn. Kylie, however, is loyal to her father. "My dad was the best growing up. Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house," she says. Finally, Kylie says the "audience" her dad had as an Olympian helped make her comfortable being in the spotlight before she was ever on TV. "I don't know," Kylie says. "I think it's a blessing, the way it happened so early, because I don't really know what it would be like to not be famous or in the limelight."

