Lady Gaga's mystery beau is tech CEO Michael Polansky, plus more news

Who is Lady Gaga's new man?

On New Year's Eve, Lady Gaga was photographed sharing a kiss with a mystery man at NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas. The same guy was by the singer's side over Super Bowl weekend in Miami. After photos surfaced that showed him giving her another smooch on the balcony of her rented mansion and watching her concert on Saturday, Feb. 1, from a VIP balcony with Gaga's mom, Page Six did some digging and figured out who he is. Turns out he's tech entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky -- a longtime colleague of Facebook president Sean Parker's. According to Michael's LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Harvard in 2006 and is now CEO of The Parker Group, Managing Partner of Parker Ventures, Executive Director of the Parker Foundation and a co-founder of the Parker Institute of Cancer Immunotherapy. Insiders tell Page Six he and Gaga have moved in similar circles for some time thanks to Sean, who apparently welcomed both Gaga and Michael to his birthday party in December. "Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key," says one source. Since she split from her former fiance Christian Carino, Gaga's been linked to Bradley Cooper -- a rumor she and he have both denied repeatedly -- and sound engineer Dan Horton.

