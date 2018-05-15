Kylie Jenner subtly responds to Stormi paternity rumors, plus more news

Kylie Jenner shuts down Stormi paternity rumors

"Stormi's Parents 🖤." That's how Kylie Jenner captioned a photo from the Met Gala of her with partner Travis Scott this week. The post appeared to be an attempt to tamp down the second rumor cycle about the paternity of her daughter, Stormi. Following early suspicions Kylie's ex, Tyga, fathered the little girl, social media blew up with comparisons between Stormi and Kylie's easy-on-the-eyes bodyguard, Tim Chung. Tim denied the rumors over the weekend, calling them "extremely disrespectful." Tyga has also denied claiming Stormi could be his.

