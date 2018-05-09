Kylie Jenner 'blowing off' paternity rumors, plus more news

Kylie Jenner is 'blowing off' rumors her bodyguard is Stormi's father

Stormi Webster can't catch a break in the rumor mill lately. On the heels of social media chatter suggesting Tyga is the father of Kylie Jenner's baby, rather than Travis Scott, a new round of rumors claim Kylie's attractive bodyguard (OK, he's kind of smoking) Tim Chung is the baby's daddy. Tyga already shut down the rumors about his involvement with his ex's daughter, posting "I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families." As for the Tim whispers? Kylie's "blowing [them] off," because they're unfounded, according to TMZ. The website's sources says she and Tim have never been physically involved. Judging from Kylie and Travis' cute coupled-up Met Gala pics, they're doing just fine.

