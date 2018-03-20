Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate are getting their own Emojis, plus more news

Meghan Markle, Duchess Kate Emojis due out in May

The onslaught of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding merch has officially begun. On the heels of news that a pale ale called Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot is hitting the market March 28, TMZ has learned Meghan and her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, are getting their own Emojis. The company DRKHORS has filed to trademark KateMojis and MeghanMojis and, according to Newsweek, has already started sharing previews of the animated images expected to be available in time for the royal wedding on May 19. While MeghanMojis, including one showing the actress in a denim shorts-suit, will concentrate on images related to Meghan and Harry's love story, KateMojis, including one showing her drinking a glass of red wine, are set to concentrate on the expectant duchess' life with her family. Some jokey phrases are included in the Emojis, as well, including "American princess," "cheeky bugger" and "does my bum look good in this?" (which makes us wonder if Pippa Middleton and her famously perfect posterior are slated for inclusion, as well). The apps will reportedly cost $1.99 each. That British and American hops-made official wedding beer, by the way, debuts March 28.

