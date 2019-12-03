Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson show off their latest tattoos, plus more news

Is Miley Cyrus' new tattoo a 27th birthday reminder?

Introducing tattoo number ... meh, we lost count somewhere between 15 and 20. (Something tells us a gal whose body ink includes an avocado and a jar of Vegemite may have lost count, too.) Tat tallies aside, Miley Cyrus debuted her latest piece of body art this week on her Instagram Story and according to Marie Claire, her boyfriend Cody Simpson appears to have gone under the needle with her again. Miley's new ink is a skeleton on her upper arm with a crown on its head and a big heart in its otherwise empty chest cavity. Marie Claire notes the skeleton appears under a Pixies lyric she got on the same arm after her split from Liam Hemsworth ("My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free," the line reads). Cody, who seems to be the tall dude Miley's leaning on in one of the posts, reportedly got a bust of Apollo. But Miley's tattoo seems to have a somewhat serious meaning. The couple's ink shop visit comes after they spent their first Thanksgiving together and celebrated Miley's 27th birthday with her family. Photos from the gathering show the birthday girl wearing a crown as she blows out a heart-shaped cake. Given the lore that looms around 27-year-old rock stars -- Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Jim Morrison all died at that age -- Miley's big-hearted, crown-clad skeleton sure feels like it has birthday significance.

