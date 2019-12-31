Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a New Year's kiss, plus more news

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman look ahead to 2020 with a kiss

New Year's smooch! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got a jumpstart on the beginning of the new decade over the weekend when they snapped a selfie in Sydney, where they tied the knot back in 2006. "Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!!" Keith captioned the photo, which showed the couple in front of Sydney Harbor. "Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more.***," he continued. "Here come OUR roaring 20's!!!! - KU." Nicole -- who by the way is married to a guy who leaves her a love letter for every single day he can't be beside her -- also shared a photo of the sweet moment on her Instagram, writing simply, "Sydney love 💙."

Keep reading for the funniest response to Michelle Williams' engagement and pregnancy news ...

RELATED: Hollywood's longest-lasting couples