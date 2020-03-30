ICYMI: Biggest music news of March 2020

Taylor Swift's Full Phone Call with Kanye West Leaks Online, Proves Her Side of the Story

The Taylor Swift and Kanye West drama seems never-ending at this point. On March 21, the full phone call of the infamous "I made that b---- famous" discussion leaked online and it appears to prove Taylor Swift was not told the extent of what Kanye West was going to say in the song "Famous." Their conversation makes no explicit mention of any expletives used, which Taylor sees as vindication. Kim Kardashian West followed up with a series of posts on her instagram calling out Taylor for continuing to play at this narrative especially at a time when people are going through much more important problems due to the coronavirus pandemic. We speak for everyone when we say maybe it's time to put this one to bed, guys?

