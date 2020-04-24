Daymond John denies mask price gouging and more ICYMI celeb news

Unmasking an issue

"Shark Tank" star Daymond John has been accused of trying to hawk highly coveted and hard-to-find N95 masks for more than three times their value to the state of Florida. Daymond, however, slammed the story as false and said he didn't set prices and that his company was serving as an "intermediary" to vet distributors. The Miami Herald reported on April 22 that Daymond, who founded Fubu and now heads the Shark Group, told Florida officials he had access to 1 million masks from China at a rate of $7 per mask. The masks, which are made by 3M, typically sell for less than $2 each. Despite the high cost, Florida officials agreed to buy them at the inflated price as the Sunshine State needs them to protect health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal eventually fell through but got the attention of 3M. "3M is filing lawsuits in cases where third parties use the company's name, brand or trademark to engage in price gouging of N95 respirators and other illegal and unethical behavior," a spokesman said. Daymond said, "My company was serving as an intermediary to vet the numerous 3M distributors and to protect Florida taxpayers, while establishing escrow protections that allowed the State to conduct proper due diligence before finalizing its purchase of masks."

