Julianne Hough steps out with another man amid marital problems with husband Brooks Laich, plus more celeb love life news for late April 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late April 2020, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro... In early March, there were reports that Julianne Hough and her husband of two years, Brooks Laich, were "totally fine" after working through "a rough patch" in their marriage. Then in mid-April, it became clear that the duo are quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the singer-actress passing time at their home in Los Angeles while the former hockey star is at their property in Idaho. On April 16 -- as their unique arrangement raised questions about the status of their marriage -- Julianne stepped out with handsome "The Chronicles of Narnia" actor Ben Barnes (see photos here), indicating that they're in quarantine together. (The duo, who were photographed together in 2016, have reportedly been friends for years.) The following day, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, Julianne and Brooks "are not doing well." Five days later, however, she left a flirty comment on a photo he shared on Instagram to promote his "How Men Think" podcast. "That beard though," she wrote along with the heart-eyes emoji. Meanwhile, on the April 21 episode of his podcast, Brooks explained that he's been in Idaho "doing a mass cleaning" of his 10-and-a-half-acre property there. "I've been good with the isolation," he said, noting that he'd "probably be a little more antsy" if it weren't for his dog. He also mentioned that he misses "the friendships and companionships where you do get to hug somebody and be in the same room." But he noticeably failed to mention whether or not he misses his missus. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

