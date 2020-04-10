ICYMI

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting baby No. 5 and more ICYMI celeb news

Baby news Baby news
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 1 / 10

Baby news

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria's starting lineup is nearly complete. On April 6, Hilaria announced that she is pregnant with the couple's fifth child. The pregnancy news comes five months after the 36-year-old former yoga instructor suffered a miscarriage, her second within seven months. "Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned a video in which the baby's heartbeat could be heard. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2020

Up NextThe Week in TV
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 1 / 10

Baby news

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria's starting lineup is nearly complete. On April 6, Hilaria announced that she is pregnant with the couple's fifth child. The pregnancy news comes five months after the 36-year-old former yoga instructor suffered a miscarriage, her second within seven months. "Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned a video in which the baby's heartbeat could be heard. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2020

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2020
Whalerock Industries
© 2020
Whalerock Industries