Celebrities react to the passing of John Prine

John Prine, a folk-country legend whose music resonated for five decades, passed away on April 8 from complications related to Covid-19. He was 73. In late March, John's family announced that the "Angel From Montgomery" singer had been hospitalized and placed in intensive care due to the disease. Following his death, many in the music world mourned the passing and paid tribute to the four-time Grammy recipient. Click through to see how stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crowe and others honored the great John Prine…

RELATED: Stars we lost in 2020