Jennifer Lopez hadn't driven in 25 years before Alex Rodriguez gave her a $120K Porsche for her birthday, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us for August 2019

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with our favorite diva's over-the-top birthday... Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th b-day in July 2019 with a wedding-sized bash for 250 guests at Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan's mansion on Star Island in Miami. She also celebrated with a lavish gift from fiancé Alex Rodriguez: a red 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 convertible. The superstar took out her new whip -- which reportedly starts somewhere in the neighborhood of $120,700 -- for a test run on July 24, and according to a video A-Rod posted on YouTube five days later, it was the first time the superstar had driven a car in 25 years! After her beau revealed her surprise gift, J.Lo exclaimed, "Oh my God, I'm gonna have to drive? … I've never driven a car like that. … I've never driven a car period!" (Hey, if she doesn't want the car, we'd be happy to take it off her hands!) Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

