Justin Bieber uses Instagram to sell his house, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

It's that time again! Time to check in with the stars to see all the ways they're nothing like the rest of us regular folk! First up is a pretty inventive way to take advantage of your celebrity appeal, courtesy of the one and only Justin Bieber. Selling a house isn't always easy... unless you're an internationally renowned pop star with 120 million Instagram followers. In October 2019, the Biebs took to social media to see if he could sell his new home, sharing 13 images of the interior with captions including, "I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?" and "I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER." The unique real estate listing attempt worked, as five wealth prospective buyers contacted Justin after the posting, according to TMZ. The home -- which Justin shares with wife Hailey Bieber -- will reportedly end up selling for somewhere around $9 million. Keep reading for more crazy stories from the rich and famous...

