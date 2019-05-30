Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland: Best photos from the celebrity opening celebration

On May 29, 2019, "Star Wars" franchise legends Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams joined creator George Lucas and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to celebrate the opening of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at the theme park. As The Blast reported, after several failed attempts by others to get the Millennium Falcon to start up, fans cheered as Han Solo's voice boomed out, "She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts," Harrison said, adding "Peter, this one's for you" in tribute to his late friend and co-star, Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew, who died a month earlier. The spacecraft then roared to life, as did a spectacular fireworks display. Keep reading for more of the best photos from the new land's big opening...

