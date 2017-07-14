Stars at Disneyland

When Disneyland opened its doors for the first time on July 17, 1955, kids young and old were welcomed to "the happiest place on Earth." Since then, more than 600 million guests have passed through the gates -- including some of your favorite celebs! Keep reading to see which stars have enjoyed zip-a-dee-doo-dah days at the Disney parks, starting with this goofball! Jamie Foxx hung out with Mickey Mouse in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 3, 2017.

