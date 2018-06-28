Stars accused of cheating on their pregnant partners

Here's a list no one in Hollywood wants to be on! While they were expecting a bundle of joy with their significant others, these stars didn't exactly stay faithful. We're taking a look at the celebs who cheated on their pregnant partners, starting with David Boreanaz. In 2010, the actor publicly admitted to cheating on his wife of almost nine years, Jaime Bergman, when she was pregnant. The actor made the embarrassing confession after a former mistress, he told People magazine, threatened to go public with their affair. But instead of kicking him to the curb, wife Jaime stuck by David's side. (Later, it was revealed that David had cheated with one of the same women who'd been intimate with golf star Tiger Woods during his marriage, Rachel Uchitel.) Looking back on the difficult time, David told TV Week in 2011 that it actually made his marriage stronger and was "a bonding experience." Well, that's one way to put it! He and Jaime are still married and are parents to son Jaden, born in 2002 (pictured here), and daughter Bella Vita, born in 2009. But not all of these relationships have happy endings! Keep reading to see the other men who landed on this list...

