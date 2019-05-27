Stars celebrating Memorial Day Weekend 2019

To honor those who've fought for America over Memorial Day Weekend 2019, stars found different ways to show their patriotism while also enjoying the few extra days off. Lea Michele, for example, took the opportunity to catch some rays poolside. "Wishing everyone a Happy Memorial Day," she captioned a bikini-clad selfie on Instagram on May 27. Wonderwall.com rounded up how more of your favorite celebs spent the long holiday weekend with loads of family time and fun in the sun. Get clicking!

