Stars celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2020

Happy Mother's Day, Cameron Diaz! The star kicked off 2020 with a big announcement: She and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower, in late December. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at Cameron and more stars who are celebrating their very first Mother's Day in 2020. Keep reading for more...

