Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the biggest wrestling controversies and scandals from over the years, starting with John Oliver's headline-making takedown of the WWE on the March 31, 2019, episode of "Last Week Tonight." Throughout the episode, the British comedian detailed the allegedly horrible treatment professional wrestlers receive from the WWE and boss Vince McMahon -- which the wrestling exec (pictured) has denied. His biggest gripe? That the WWE essentially forces their wrestlers to sign as independent contractors as opposed to full-time employees (making them ineligible for company-provided health care benefits, paid leave or pensions) and makes them sign exclusivity contracts barring them from wrestling for other organizations (meaning their ability to make money is limited to what they can squeeze out of the WWE). Oliver also pointed out that because there is no off-season in professional wrestling, it's incredibly difficult for wrestlers to recover from injuries -- especially considering they can't always afford the best treatment options! The comedian argued that these factors have contributed to the recent wave of professional wrestlers dying young. Keep reading for more wrestling controversies and scandals…

