The greatest girl-power moments of 2016

The world was stunned when Beyonce released the visual album "Lemonade" in February. She's been takin' a stand for the ladies -- not just all the single ladies -- since she got her start in the '90s with the girl group Destiny's Child, but her new stack of I'm-not-gonna-take-your-cheating tracks sent out seriously strong independent-woman vibes. We get that she ended up staying married to Jay Z, whom her music is rumored to be about. But hey, that's her prerogative -- as was her decision to slay on stage during her Formation World Tour all year long as she brought her heartache-to-forgiveness journey to life.

