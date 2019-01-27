Stars getting ready for the 2019 SAG Awards

With awards season upon us, we think that half of the fun actually happens before the show! So, Wonderwall.com rounded up all of the social media pics celebs shared while getting ready for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, starting with "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Ken Jeong. "Picking up my SAG card," he captioned a selfie with his wife on the way to the big event. Keep clicking to find out how more stars prepped for the SAG Awards this year.

