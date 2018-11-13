'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' -- Meet the new cast

The wizarding world is returning to movie screens this month and we cannot wait! The "Harry Potter" spin-off prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" -- the second film in author-screenwriter J.K. Rowling's pre-Harry world -- hits theaters on Nov. 16, 2018. In celebration, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the new cast members. Keep reading to see who's joining the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise!

RELATED: What the "Outlander" cast looks like in real life