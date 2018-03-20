'Isle of Dogs': Meet the cast of the animated movie

"Isle of Dogs" arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018. The stop-animation adventure from filmmaker Wes Anderson is a futuristic tale about a 12-year-old boy's journey from his home in Megasaki City, Japan, to a literal dump called Trash Island in search of his dog, Spots, who was sent there (along with all the other dogs in the city) to protect humans from a canine-transmitted virus. While Atari searches for his beloved pup, he forms an unbreakable bond with a pack of mongrels who vow to help him reunite with his four-legged friend. To mark the film's release, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the characters and the actors who play them... starting with Atari Kobayashi (center), the boy who defies the rules in order to save his best friend. Keep reading to learn more about who plays Atari, as well as the rest of the cast and characters in this exciting new film...

