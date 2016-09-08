'Jurassic Park' cast: Where are they now?

Ariana Richards is turning 37 on Sept. 11, 2016, and to wish her a proper happy birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her role in "Jurassic Park" and how far she's come! In the 1993 film, Ariana played park creator John Hammond's granddaughter, Lex Murphy. As a child star, she faced some scary dinosaurs and won our hearts. Keep reading to see what she and her "Jurassic Park" co-stars are up to now!

RELATED: Child stars: Where are they now?