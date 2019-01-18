ICYMI: The week in music for Jan. 13-19

Rihanna suing her father over use of Fenty name

Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, on Jan. 15 over the use of the brand name "Fenty." The superstar singer, who long ago trademarked the name that's on her popular Fenty Beauty line, claims that her dad and another man, Moses Perkins, created Fenty Entertainment to exploit her brand. The pair have allegedly been using the entertainment company to solicit business, acting as agents of the singer without her permission.

RELATED: Rihanna's top 20 fashion moments of all time