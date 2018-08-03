ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for July 29- Aug. 4

Jennifer Lopez to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2018 MTV VMAs
Jennifer Lopez to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2018 MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced on July 31. The superstar singer -- who's only the seventh woman to receive the award since 1984 -- will be honored during the Aug. 20 telecast.

