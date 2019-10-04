ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2019

Dee Snider calls out NFL for ignoring "heavy music" for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Music star and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider called out the NFL for what he calls a lack of respect for heavy rock music. The singer took to Twitter on Sept. 27 after pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were announced as the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers to express that he feels the genre of music that "rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game, is completely ignored." The reason why, Dee theorized, is because rock musicians "don't shake our a-- enough!"

