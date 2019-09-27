A guide to every new TV show debuting in October

Ready for a new crop of TV shows? October is stacked with some brand new offerings, from binge-worthy Netflix content to must-see network TV, and Wonderwall.com is rounding them all up for you! First up, The CW's "Batwoman," which hits the small screen on Oct. 6. The show will follow the life of Kate Kane -- best known as Batwoman -- and her crimefighting adventures. It's set in The CW's Arrowverse, which covers their shows "Arrow," "The Flash," "Vixen," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl." Ruby Rose stars as the legendary caped superhero. Keep reading to check out more new shows debuting in October!

