How you know the stars returning to 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

Your favorite "Got Talent" stars are returning to the franchise for the ultimate competition. "America's Got Talent: The Champions" will see the most memorable acts and performers from previous seasons of the international hit series compete in hopes of taking home the first-ever title of AGT Champion. In celebration of the spinoff's premiere on NBC on Jan. 7, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast, starting with Susan Boyle. Fans will recognize Susan as the runner-up from "Britain's Got Talent" Season 3. Since her debut in 2009, she has released six albums, sold more than 19 million albums worldwide and received two Grammy nominations! Keep reading to see which other contestants are competing...

