ICYMI: Biggest TV news of March 2020

Brad Pitt is coming to HGTV

Brad Pitt is teaming up with the Property Brothers? Here's something to look forward to! On March 10, HGTV announced that Brad Pitt will appear on an upcoming episode of Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott's new series, "Celebrity IOU." The show debuts on April 13 and centers around Hollywood stars showing gratitude for important people in their lives by surprising them with home renovation projects. Other stars we'll be seeing participate? Melissa McCarthy, Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis!

