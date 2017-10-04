Brooke Shields reveals how Donald Trump asked her out plus more news

Brooke Shields reveals Donald Trump once asked her out

Add Brooke Shields to the list. Emma Thompson, Salma Hayek and Candice Bergen have all previously revealed that now-President Donald Trump asked them out years ago, and on the Oct. 3 episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Brooke, too, confirmed The Donald once pursued her (via E! News). Andy showed Brooke an old photo of herself with Donald at what she said was a "charity food event" and asked her if he hit on her. "No," Brooke said, "but he did ask me out later." She went on to say she didn't go out with him. "He called me. I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce [from Marla Maples]," Brooke told Andy. "He said, 'I really think we should date, because you're America's sweetheart, and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it.'"

