ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 7-13

Kanye West meets with President Donald Trump at White House

Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the White House for a discussion in the Oval Office on Oct. 11. The rapper was invited to speak with the president about prison reform and gang violence but made headlines for delivering a 10-minute profanity-filled monologue about his mistakenly diagnosed bipolar disorder, his father and his support for Trump.

