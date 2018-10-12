ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 7-13
Kanye West meets with President Donald Trump at White House
Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the White House for a discussion in the Oval Office on Oct. 11. The rapper was invited to speak with the president about prison reform and gang violence but made headlines for delivering a 10-minute profanity-filled monologue about his mistakenly diagnosed bipolar disorder, his father and his support for Trump.
