Kylie Jenner had her baby and more ICYMI news for February 2018

Oh, baby!

Kylie Jenner officially became a mother when she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, though she waited until Super Bowl Sunday to reveal the happy news. In an Instagram birth announcement, Kylie -- who never publicly confirmed her pregnancy -- said, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding." Stormi's dad, rapper Travis Scott, later told TMZ his little girl is "beautiful."

RELATED: Celebs expecting babies in 2018