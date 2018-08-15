Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fuel engagement buzz at jewelry store, plus more news

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fuel engagement buzz at jewelry store

Kylie Jenner showed off a bevy of lavish gifts after ringing in her 21st birthday over the weekend, including a pricey vintage Rolls Royce from her rapper beau, Travis Scott, 26. So, when the couple hit up a jewelry store in Calabasas on Monday, Aug. 15, they had us wondering if they were shopping for something other than another b-day present, like an engagement ring perhaps. Kylie and Travis spent about an hour inside of Polacheck's Jewelers before leaving hand-in-hand with, "a couple items," according to a source at E! News. But, don't jump to diamond-ring conclusions so quickly. Another insider claims that the parents to 6-month old daughter Stormi are not engaged at the moment, although they've have spoken about the billionaire makeup mogul's ring preferences. "Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her," the source said. "It would definitely be over the top." Travis even referred to Kylie as his "wifey" in a recent social media message. "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all," the "Goosebumps" singer said on Instagram. "May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness." While it doesn't seem like the lovebirds left the jewelry store with an engagement rock, the source thinks that, "it's only a matter of time," before Travis pops the question.

